SCV sees 32-case increase in last 24 hours

The Santa Clarita Valley saw the number of COVID-19 diagnoses grow by 32 in the last day, according to a report released Friday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.



The numbers for the Castaic, which include those associated with an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, increased by four between Thursday and Friday, with the remaining incorporated and unincorporated communities in the SCV generating the other 28.

The trend of increasing cases is being seen throughout Los Angeles County, with the Public Health Department reporting that in the last day there have been 1,949 new cases and 44 new deaths related to COVID-19 countywide.

The relatively low number, according to the DPH, is due to lab result reporting delays in the state electronic lab system.

“The number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days once the data becomes available,” said the DPH press release.

Of those who died, excluding the cases from Pasadena and Long Beach, 19 people were over the age of 80, eight were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight were between the ages of 50 and 64, and eight people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Of those, 36 — or 81.8% — had underlying conditions.

“Public Health reports there are 1,928 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU,” read the release. “There is a total of 2,470 confirmed and suspected cases that are currently hospitalized and 16% of these people are on ventilators.”

Because of changes to how the reporting system is functioning, due to changes at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), data from 11 hospitals was not included in Friday’s data.

SCV data breakdown

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that 138 tests had been conducted in the past 48 hours, totaling 4,931 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 574 returned positive and 5,224 were negative, while 302 remained pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 150 people have recovered and 25 remained at the hospital — a decrease of one since Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,094 on Friday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,928

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 17

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 71

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,846 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus: 12

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 100

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 39

Unincorporated – Valencia: 31

