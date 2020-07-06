SCV sees more than 100 COVID-19 cases over three days

After improving its data processing systems, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the holiday weekend, bringing the total to 3,343, ahead of an update expected Monday afternoon.

In addition, Public Health reported an additional death in the SCV related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33 locally.

Over the three-day period, the city of Santa Clarita had 86 new COVID-19 cases, seven in Castaic, six in Stevenson Ranch and three cases each in Acton, Canyon Country and Val Verde.

Countywide, Public Health reported 7,232 new cases over three days, with 2,643 cases reported Thursday, which would typically be released Friday; 3,187 cases for Friday — a new one-day high — and 1,402 cases Saturday.

Saturday’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs, per Public Health.

There are also 30 new deaths reported during this period. However, this is an undercount as some of the reported deaths are still pending verification, according to Public Health officials.

Over the weekend, Public Health officials also saw an uptick in hospitalizations, with 1,921 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 28% of whom were in the ICU and 18% on ventilators.

There were 1,947 people hospitalized as of Friday, and 1,933 reported Thursday, figures that remain higher than the 1,889 reported last week.

In the SCV, a majority of cases are from the Pitchess Detention Center and are expected to be tallied under cases out of Castaic. However, those numbers remain out of alignment, with Castaic reporting a total of 1,799 cases while the jail has 1,805 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. The county attributes the discrepancy to delays and technical challenges in adding the Sheriff’s Department’s tallies to the Public Health tallies.

The latest figures from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Wednesday that 3,273 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 349 tests returning positive, 3,214 negative and 151 still pending, said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. Nineteen people remained in the hospital, an increase of six from the previous week, while 110 had since recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,343 Sunday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,322

Unincorporated – Acton: 28

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 14

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 50

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,799 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 74

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 32

Unincorporated – Valencia: 13

