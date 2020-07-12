Search for Naya Rivera continues as petition is created

As search-and-recovery teams continue the search for Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, tens of thousands have signed a petition demanding authorities put up warning signs about the lake’s undertow.

Rivera, 33, was reported missing Wednesday after a boat she rented was located on the north end of lake after the scheduled return time, with her 4-year-old son found aboard wearing a life vest. Rivera was said to be swimming, and her vest was found on board.

By Sunday, as boat crews searched the lake, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area were also rechecked, as well as the shoreline, according to Ventura County sheriff’s officials via social media.

The petition, which had been signed by nearly 30,000 as of Sunday, reports that Rivera is not the first to go missing at Lake Piru, with dangerous whirlpools looming under the surface.

That being said, the petition calls for warning signs for swimmers.

Since Rivera’s disappearance, multiple agencies with assistance from various counties have scoured the lake, using a mixture of dive teams, sonar technology, boats and aircraft in the effort to locate Rivera.

Searchers come back to dock as thye cruise past a pontoon boat with caution tape attached as they conclued the search for the day for actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru on Thursday, July 09, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

While the very steep and rugged terrain around the lake has made it difficult for search and rescue teams to access the lake, sheriff’s officials advise those intent on searching for Rivera of the dangers and that the lake remains closed.

“We don’t want to have to rescue you,” a post via the department said.

In previous days, Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department said, Rivera was familiar with the lake and that swimming, which is what the son told investigators they were doing that afternoon on the lake, is a common activity in that portion of Lake Piru.

Investigators have released video footage from the dock where Rivera rented the boat, and it showed she and her son were the only people on board the craft.

The son has been with Rivera’s family since Wednesday, according to officials.

The actress, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox show “Glee,” graduated from Valencia High School in 2005 and attended College of the Canyons.

In addition to her work on “Glee,” the actor, singer and model has had roles on “The Royal Family,” “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Even Stevens,” “8 Simple Rules” and “CSI: Miami.”