Two arrested on the suspicion they used a stolen Visa card to withdraw cash

A man and woman from Panorama City and North Hills, respectively, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion they used a stolen Visa card to withdraw money from a bank.

Around 7 p.m., deputies made contact with the suspects, both in their 30s, on Citrus Street.

The man was reportedly found to have two outstanding warrants and in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The woman “allegedly used a stolen Visa card to withdraw cash from a bank,” Miller said.

They were both transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on felony charges of fraudulent use of an access card and misdemeanor narcotics charges.

Both were released on citations early Wednesday morning.