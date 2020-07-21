Two Seattle men arrested on slew of charges, suspected of drug and illegal firearm possession

Two Seattle men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a number of drugs, illegal firearms and body-armor-piercing ammunition.

On Friday, deputies were patrolling hotel parking lots in the Santa Clarita Valley in search of any suspicious activity. The team was a part of the Special Assignment Team.

Later in the evening, deputies noted a man smoking cigarettes and tapping the ashes into the bushes, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies, conscious of the high-risk fire danger, engaged with the suspect either to cite him or give him a ticket, Miller said.

The suspected armor-piercing rounds found on one of the Seattle suspects. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The items retrieved during a SAT team operation on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

The items retrieved during a SAT team operation on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

The deputies discovered that the man was from Washington, and reportedly had bags of meth on his person, as well as body-armor-piercing ammunition.

“Through their field investigation work, deputies found out which hotel room the adult male was staying in,” said Miller. “In the hotel room, SAT deputies found dozens of body-armor-piercing ammunition rounds, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, several high-capacity magazines, narcotics paraphernalia, two handguns, an assault rifle and more than $16,000 in U.S. currency.”

One of the handguns, Miller said, was reportedly stolen, and a second man from Washington was also arrested.

“One of the male adults was arrested for sales of narcotics and the other male adult was arrested for ex-felon in possession of an assault rifle, possession of a firearm with narcotics and multiple gun charges,” said Miller.