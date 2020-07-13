Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: body found at Lake Piru

Searchers come back to dock as thye cruise past a pontoon boat with caution tape attached as they conclued the search for the day for actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru on Thursday, July 09, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a body has been found at Lake Piru in the search for Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera. 

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” read a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials are expected to release additional information during a press conference at the lake at 2 p.m. Monday, they added. 

The Monday morning announcement did not confirm whether the body found was Rivera. 

The announcement comes after a five-day search for Rivera, 33, who was reported missing June 8 after a boat she rented was located on the north end of the lake past the scheduled return time.

Her 4-year-old son was found aboard wearing a life vest. Rivera was said to be swimming, and her vest was found on board.

