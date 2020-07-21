Woman accused of ‘false imprisonment’ against mom

A woman suspected of falsely imprisoning her mother in a Stevenson Ranch was arrested Saturday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a hotel on the 25000 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Deputies believe the suspect, a 24-year-old woman from San Fernando, was preventing her 60-year-old mother from leaving the hotel room, Miller added.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment of an elder, which is a felony punishable by two to four years in prison, with bail set at $50,000.