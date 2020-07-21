Woman accused of ‘false imprisonment’ against mom

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A woman suspected of falsely imprisoning her mother in a Stevenson Ranch was arrested Saturday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a hotel on the 25000 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Deputies believe the suspect, a 24-year-old woman from San Fernando, was preventing her 60-year-old mother from leaving the hotel room, Miller added.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment of an elder, which is a felony punishable by two to four years in prison, with bail set at $50,000.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

