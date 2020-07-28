Woman arrested on the suspicion that she tried to stabbing other woman inside of home

A 41-year-old Newhall woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to stab another woman in her Newhall home Sunday.

The incident was reported to deputies at 10:30 p.m. on the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane in Newhall.

“The suspect was reportedly in an argument with the victim at the residence,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Then the suspect allegedly came towards the victim with a kitchen knife in an attempt to stab her.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, and deputies were able to arrive on scene and arrest the suspect.

The suspect was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on assault with a deadly weapon charge. The bail was set at $30,000.