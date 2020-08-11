Barger calls for inspector general review of sheriff’s incident in Canyon Country

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Tuesday she has asked the county’s inspector general to review the investigation into Friday’s Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station response to an assault report and felony stop in Canyon Country where three teenagers were briefly detained at gunpoint.

Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said in a statement that she has asked L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman to share “his independent review of the results of the investigation with my office, city leaders and the community.”

Officials with the Office of the Inspector General were not immediately available for comment Tuesday upon requests.

“This interaction between sheriff’s deputies and the community is extremely troubling and disheartening – especially knowing that altercations such as this diminish trust and respect rather than reinforce it among those we are entrusted to serve,” said Barger’s statement.

The supervisor also encouraged Sheriff Alex Villanueva “to support transparency and accountability” with a thorough investigation. On Monday, he issued a statement sharing the same concerns regarding the tactics employed and said that “the matter is currently being investigated.”

Barger’s statement also comes a day after Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced that the city pushed for an expedited investigation. He said one of the deputies who responded to Friday’s incident has been “removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation.”

On Aug. 7, deputies detained three teenagers at gunpoint after receiving an initial report of an alleged assault on Whites and Soledad canyon roads. They were later released after law enforcement officials said no victim was found and no crime was committed.

The teenagers were actually victims of an assault by a man and used skateboards to protect themselves from the individual, who had a knife, according to their attorney Robert Stanford Brown.

He said Tuesday he is representing the three individuals: two Black 16-year-old boys and a white 18-year-old.

“They are still a little shaken up but they are pulling together,” he said Tuesday.