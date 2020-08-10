Barger’s office to host drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The event, which typically feeds an estimated 1,500-2,000 families, has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex and Aquatic Center, located at 31350 Castaic Road.

“I am proud to provide food for families in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “Whether you’ve used food resources in the past or could use a little extra in your pantry this week, I invite our community members to stop by for fresh produce, generous servings of protein and nonperishable canned goods. This is a wonderful opportunity to nourish your loved ones at home or to pick up for a neighbor in need.”

Wednesday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required, according to Barger’s office. Vehicle line formation will commence at 8:30 a.m., and participants can enter the aquatic center parking lot travelling north on Castaic Road.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.