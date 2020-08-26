Chamber, Barger partner for COVID-19 resource webinar series

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of a webinar series, in partnership with L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to bring relevant and important COVID-19 resources to the business community.

The series is expected to feature high-level speakers and original content designed to support local businesses.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Supervisor Barger during this time to constantly bring resources for our full business community,” Nancy Starczyk, chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “We are about six months since the pandemic affected our community, but we continue to push forward and constantly look for ways to bring relevant and pertinent topics and resources so our business community can continue to thrive during this time.”

The webinar series is set to kick off 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with an update from Dr. Frank Alvarez, a regional health officer for the L.A. County Department of Public Health, who is expected to give an update on COVID-19, including best practices, health and safety tips for businesses and what to expect while continuing to navigate through the pandemic.

“The chamber is pleased to continuously serve our business community as a whole during this pandemic, and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the chamber, said in the statement. “We are thankful for the support and resources Supervisor Barger has been tirelessly working for our business community on and look forward to bringing this valuable series to all.”

In total, the series is expected to include five different webinars and take place about once a month.

To register for the first webinar, visit scvchamber.com, under the “Events” tab. As each webinar is announced, registration is expected to be made available there. For more information, email [email protected].