Circular saw reportedly used during suspected assault with a deadly weapon call

Deputies responded to reports of a circular saw being used to threaten a victim on Wednesday.

The call of an assault with a deadly weapon was first reported at 11:30 p.m. on the 27700 block of Crosspath Avenue in Canyon Country.

The victim, a male in his late 20’s, and the suspect, a 36-year-old Canyon Country man, were acquaintances, according to Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim reportedly went to the suspect’s residence to pick up some property as the victim’s mom and the suspect used to be in a relationship,” said Miller. The suspect reportedly welcomed him in.”

During the visit between the two, an argument broke out between the two and the suspect asked the victim to leave, Miller said.

“The victim went into a room and locked himself in it ‘to gather his mom’s belongings,” said Miller. “The suspect allegedly began banging on the door and broke the door off and then came aggressively towards the victim with a saw in his hands (that was turned on).”

The victim called 9-1-1 from inside the room, and deputies arrived soon after. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.