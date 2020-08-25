City invites residents to discuss draft non-motorized transportation plan

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to participate in a virtual public meeting to discuss the draft non-motorized transportation plan, which seeks biking and walking improvements.

The meeting is scheduled 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, via Zoom.

Adopted in 2008 and updated six years later to include annexed areas, the plan is an urban design concept that emphasizes streets for walking, biking and transit access to help reduce the number of vehicles citywide.

Ultimately, the goal is to have less traffic congestion and single-vehicle use on the roads by encouraging additional bicycling and walking in Santa Clarita, according to Tom Reilly, trails and bikeways planning administrator with the city.

“The city has gathered your feedback, and now we would like to share the plans we’re working on to address your needs and concerns,” city officials said in a news release Monday. “The strategies and solutions we are developing in the plan aim to make it safer and easier to get around Santa Clarita for all.”

To learn more about biking in Santa Clarita, trail safety, upcoming events and more, visit bikesantaclarita.com. For more information on the plan, contact Tom Reilly at [email protected]