County, church team up for food giveaway in Castaic

Castaic Community Church members and Los Angeles County officials are planning a food giveaway Wednesday to help Santa Clarita Valley residents, organizers said.

During the drive-thru at the event, families will be given groceries. The event was a response to how families are being affected by COVID-19 in north L.A. County, according to Bart Manning, one of the organizers, who said he’s working with members of Castaic Community Church and staff from 5th District county Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

“It’s for anybody, anywhere, any time that want food,” said Manning. “(Castaic Community Church members) do other events for the community throughout the year; we do Thanksgiving, we have Christmas. But this is a special opportunity to help people out during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Those who come will be asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the distribution area. No eligibility is required for the event, and attendees are being asked to wear face coverings.

The event is set to go from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex and Aquatic Center located at 31350 Castaic Road. Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m., officials said.

“It’s just ‘Show up’ — I wouldn’t even call it ‘first-come-first-serve,’ because there’ll be enough there,” Manning added.