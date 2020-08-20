Deputies arrest man suspected of being high on meth, running through backyards

Deputies arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of being high on meth and hopping through Newhall neighborhood backyards.

The 41-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested shortly after deputies were called to the scene of a possible trespassing incident at 8:30 a.m. on the 25200 block of Everett Drive.

“It was reported that a male adult was going in people’s backyards,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies found the male adult matching the description.”

The man reportedly attempted to hide behind a truck before making a declaration to the responding deputies.

“Upon making contact, the suspect told deputies, ‘I smoked meth. I am high,’” said Miller. “In one of the yards the suspect had allegedly not only entered the backyard, but was trying to open a sliding glass door to gain entry to the residence.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felonious burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

He was issued a citation and released from the SCV Sheriff’s Station later that same day.