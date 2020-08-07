Deputies cite seven for street racing in Valencia Industrial Center

Deputies cited seven individuals for suspected street racing in the Valencia Industrial Center early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Aug. 5, a deputy patrolling near Avenue Crocker came across what he described as “speed contests” occurring, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“As he was approaching the area, he heard the sound of engines revving and tires screeching,” said Miller.

When the deputy found the source to the noise, he saw nearly a dozen bystanders standing along Avenue Crocker, Miller said.

“The crowd started to disperse when they saw the patrol car and the deputy called for additional units,” said Miller.

Four men and two women were cited for watching the suspected illegal speed contest, with ages ranging from 22 years old to 46 years old. Five of the suspects were from outside of Santa Clarita, with two coming from Missouri and Texas, while only one 31-year-old man came from Acton.

Deputies cited a seventh individual, a 32-year-old-man from Rancho Cucamonga, for engaging in a speed contest and aid and abetting in a speed contest, Miller said.

“All of the suspects were cited and released in the field. A Datsun vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days,” Miller said.