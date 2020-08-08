Deputies detain two in Valencia after reports of stolen vehicle

SCV Sheriff's Station deputies conduct in Valencia a search after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Two people were detained in Valencia on Friday evening after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of at least one armed and dangerous suspect in the area. 


Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway just after 7 p.m. after following the driver, where they confirmed that the vehicle, a 1990s Honda, was stolen, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez.

“Multiple people were in the car,” he said. “They were detained until deputies can confirm if a crime was involved.” 

Law enforcement remained in the area around 7:30 p.m. to conduct an investigation, Marquez added. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

