Deputies detain two in Valencia after reports of stolen vehicle

Two people were detained in Valencia on Friday evening after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of at least one armed and dangerous suspect in the area.



Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway just after 7 p.m. after following the driver, where they confirmed that the vehicle, a 1990s Honda, was stolen, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez.

“Multiple people were in the car,” he said. “They were detained until deputies can confirm if a crime was involved.”

Law enforcement remained in the area around 7:30 p.m. to conduct an investigation, Marquez added.