Deputies investigating alleged person with gun at Stein Mart in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man who was reported to have a weapon in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday.

Deputies first responded to reports of someone with a weapon at Stein Mart, located on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, just after 5:15 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Demetri Barkon.

“The manager called after an employee stated they saw a weapon,” Barkon said. “(The suspect) made statements of possibly being armed. It’s all secondhand information from the employee.”

Though reports indicate the suspect did not utilize the weapon in a threatening manner, once on the scene, deputies detained the man, who was cooperative, Barkon added.

As of 5:30 p.m., deputies had the man in custody as they further investigated the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate reports of a person with a gun at Stein Mart in Stevenson Ranch. Dan Watson/The Signal