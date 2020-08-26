Elder abuse cases on the rise in Santa Clarita Valley

After deputies arrested a 43-year-old man Friday on suspicion of inflicting great bodily harm on a senior citizen, law enforcement officials are saying instances of elder abuse have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Domestic abuse cases and domestic-related calls have been on the rise since the onset of COVID-19, according to law enforcement officials. Overall, since July 17, officials have arrested four individuals on separate elder abuse or exploitation-related charges.

“The last few weeks, we have seen more arrests for elder abuse,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The most recent incident involved the 43-year-old man from Saugus being the key suspect in a family disturbance call reported on the 28600 block of Lapine Avenue.

“The victim had allegedly been assaulted by a family member,” said Miller. “The victim is an adult male, in his 80s. (The suspect) allegedly came up to the victim who was sitting in a chair and pushed him.”

According to Miller, the suspect reportedly punched the 80-year-old victim multiple times, and paramedics responding to the scene had to treat the senior citizen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, according to Miller.

Another incident reportedly occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 on the 24200 block of Lema Drive in Valencia.

The victim, a man in his 70s, and the suspect, a 29-year-old man from Valencia, are related, according to Miller.

“Reportedly, the suspect and victim got into an argument over the suspect drinking alcohol,” said Miller. “The suspect allegedly became physically aggressive with the victim and punched him, knocking him down.”

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor elder assault, and the victim declined medical treatment.