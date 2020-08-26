Extreme heat warning in Santa Clarita for another 4 days

The extreme heat warning is being extended for the Santa Clarita Valley by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, showing high local temperatures until at least Saturday.

David Sweet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said Wednesday and Thursday would see highs between 96-100 degrees, Friday would have highs in the mid-90s and then the weekend would show temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s.

In a statement distributed by the Public Health Department, officials said that heat-related illnesses, especially in older adults and young children, could be exacerbated by the high heat levels. Additionally, people with underlying health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers should take extra precautions.

These precautions can come in the form of drinking plenty of water, avoiding excessive outdoor work and wearing proper clothing when outside, and ensuring that children and pets are not left in hot cars.

The extreme heat warning was issued by the Public Health Department, and not the National Weather Service, according to officials.

While Sweet said the NWS bases its extreme heat warnings off of the “climatology” of an area, or checking the upcoming temperatures of an area in relation to historic precedent, the Public Health Department measures its excessive heat warnings by a combination of heat and humidity.

The heat index used by the L.A. County Public Health Department to determine extreme heat warnings. Graph courtesy of the Public Health Department.

High levels of humidity are expected to accompany the high temperatures for the Santa Clarita Valley until Saturday.

A cooling center is being offered, as of Wednesday, by the County of Los Angeles through Friday. The cooling center is open 12-6 p.m. and is located at the Stevenson Ranch County Library at 25950 The Old Road.

County staff have said that the cooling centers follow social distancing, face covering and disinfection guidelines.