Firefighters battle Leona Fire in Green Valley

Firefighters battled a 5-acre brush fire in Green Valley Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a brush fire near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Leona Divide Truck Trail just after 4:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Dubbed the Leona Fire, Angeles National Forest personnel were called in to assist.

By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres, burning in light grass toward heavy fuels, Flores said.