Firefighters battle Leona Fire in Green Valley

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Firefighters battled a 5-acre brush fire in Green Valley Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a brush fire near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Leona Divide Truck Trail just after 4:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Dubbed the Leona Fire, Angeles National Forest personnel were called in to assist.

By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres, burning in light grass toward heavy fuels, Flores said.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

