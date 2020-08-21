Firefighters make progress on Lake and Holser fires

Firefighters made progress overnight on the Lake and Holser fires, declaring Friday morning 52% and 93% containment on each, respectively, and partial repopulation of evacuees in the Lake Hughes area.

As crews continued their operations Friday, Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another smoky day under the continued unhealthy air advisory for all individuals, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

An excessive heat warning was also in place and expected to last through 10 p.m. Friday, with “dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures between 95 and 105 and very warm overnight conditions in the warmest locations. There is an increased risk for heat-related illnesses for most, but especially to sensitive populations like the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and outdoor workers,” according to the National Weather Service.

For those seeking locations to cool down, Los Angeles County recently announced extended operations of its cooling center at the Stevenson Ranch Library, located at 25950 The Old Road, through Friday at 6 p.m. The city also announced Wednesday the reopening of the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center for recreational swim for families, which is now available through reservations only.

Lake Fire

With high temperatures Friday, “firefighters continue to be challenged by rugged terrain, high temperatures, critically dry fuels and drought-stressed trees,” according to the National Angeles Forest incident update on the Lake Fire.

The blaze had consumed a total of 28,912 acres, destroying 12 structures and 21 outbuildings and damaging six. Containment remained at 52% by Friday morning, as first reported Thursday evening.

Repopulation areas include: east of Shafer Road, west of Mountain View Road, south of Highway 138 and north of Pine Canyon Road/Elizabeth Lake Road. Residents can access the area from Elizabeth Lake Road from the east. Those returning must show identification and may experience intermittent power outages, according to fire officials.

Firefighters made progress constructing containment lines on the west edge of the fire near Burro Canyon and Cow Spring Canyon. They will remain in the area to “mop up on the east flank of the fire, west of Lake Hughes. The fire line has held for several days in this area,” read the incident report.

Holser Fire

The Holser Fire, which broke out in Piru earlier this week, remained at 3,000 acres by Friday morning and containment jumped overnight from 65% to 95%, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

“Firefighters are patrolling the fire’s edge and searching out hot spots on the contained and no longer growing fire,” read the incident report. “The fire was wind-tested overnight with little activity. Any spots of concern are being addressed.”



All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Holser Fire.