Firefighters respond to multiple fires in Newhall

Law enforcement and firefighters respond to two fires in Newhall that erupted within minutes of each other on Aug. 13, 2020. Caleb Lunetta/ The Signal
Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire in Newhall on Thursday night but law enforcement officials soon responded to a second fire nearby and treated the incident as potential arson. 

“We have a 1-acre (fire), light-to-medium brush at the top of the hillside,” Supervisor Michael Pittman, with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said as fire personnel responded. 

Crews received reports of a vegetation fire on the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue, near Valle Del Oro. 

Forward progress was stopped at around 10:02 p.m. for a total acreage of 1.5 for the first incident, according to fire officials. 

The second fire was reported in the 2300 block of Newhall Avenue within minutes after firefighters stopped forward progress on the first one. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available. 

