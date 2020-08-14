Firefighters respond to fire in Tick Canyon Road

Firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire on Tick Canyon Road early Friday morning, following a burst of smaller fires in Newhall hours before.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters received reports of a vegetation fire at around 11:43 p.m. on Tick Canyon Road near Summit Knoll Road, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman. 

The blaze, dubbed the Canyon Incident, was described to be moving uphill in light to medium brush, he confirmed. 

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters declared forward progress of the blaze had stopped and crews were expected to remain on the scene to mop up the area. 

On Oct. 24, 2019, the Tick Canyon Fire erupted near the same intersection and burned more than 4,600 acres along the northern edge of the Santa Clarita Valley.  

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available. 

