Three displaced in Saugus house fire

An attic fire in Saugus displaced three people and prompted a fast response from firefighters after calling forward progress stopped on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received “reports of smoke and fire showing from a single-family dwelling with fire showing through the roof. It’s well involved,” said Martin Rangel, a supervisor with the department.

Firefighters douse a Saugus attic fire on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

The home is located on the 28100 block of Meadbury Drive and reports were received at around 5:03 p.m., he added.

No persons were found inside the property based on the initial search and there were no threats to nearby structures, said Supervisor Michael Pittman with the department.

While there was no immediate loss percentage, three adults were displaced as a result of the fire, according to Pittman, who added that the Red Cross had been requested to assist them.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze at about 5:45 p.m., he said.