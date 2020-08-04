Progress stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; no structures damaged

Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted out an evacuation order for residents in the area of Sugar Pine Way and White Pine Place in Saugus for the #JumpFire, as of 11 a.m.

Angeles National Forest Service officials, as well as Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s officials.

Firefighters are working on a 2-acre blaze in Saugus, off San Francisquito Drive, between Lowridge and Copper Hill Drive.

Firefighters were arriving on the scene as of 10:38 a.m. The fire was reported in light to medium brush.

The fire is moving uphill and away from structures, according to Chris Thomas, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it’s available.