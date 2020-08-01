Garcia appointed to Committee on Homeland Security

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, was appointed to the House Committee on Homeland Security, marking his third committee assignment since entering office in May, officials announced Thursday.

“As a former front-line combat veteran, I am honored to be selected to sit on this prestigious committee,” said Garcia in a prepared statement. “There is no greater responsibility of the United States Congress, in my mind, than that of ensuring the protection and security of our nation. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle towards that honorable endeavor.”

The committee, created in 2002 following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, considers security legislation and holds oversight of the Department of Homeland Security. It has six subcommittees: border and maritime security; counterterrorism and intelligence; cybersecurity and infrastructure protection; emergency preparedness, response, and communications; oversight and management efficiency; and transportation and protective security.

The announcement comes after Garcia’s recent appointments on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the House Committee on Space, Science and Technology.