Gas main break in Canyon Country construction site prompts evacuations

Firefighters respond to a gas leak at a construction site in Canyon Country that prompted evacuations. Courtesy photo
A gas main break at a Canyon Country construction site prompted evacuations Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Crews responded to reports of the smell of gas in the 17000 block of Humphreys Parkway at around 9:34 a.m., according to Marvin Lim with the Fire Department.  

“Nothing showing, just the smell of gas. A worker hit a gas line and there are currently evacuations in place around the construction site,” said Lim. 

No injuries were reported as of 10 a.m., he added. 

The address firefighters and crews with the Southern California Gas Co. responded to matched that of the Vista Canyon site, a car-optional community on the east side of the Santa Clarita Valley that is currently under construction. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

