Grace period extended for traffic court appearances

A grace period extension has been given for all those ordered to make appearances for traffic and non-traffic court appearances.

In a statement released earlier this week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile announced that any appearances ordered between Aug. 22-Oct. 14 will be continued.

The statement from the Superior Court said that the Clerk’s Office did not need to be contacted in order for the grace period to apply to someone, and that new court dates will be issued through the mail.

Traffic infraction defendants with suspended driver’s licenses due to unpaid tickets can call the court to request a future hearing date and to have the hold on their license lifted by the DMV.

“As the pandemic continues to impact our communities, the court is making every effort to help

those who may have been negatively affected during this public health and economic crisis,”

Brazile said in the statement. “We want to give people more time to take care of their tickets

during this unprecedented crisis.”

For more information about traffic and non-traffic infraction questions, visit http://www.lacourt.org/division/traffic/traffic2.aspx.