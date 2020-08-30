Heat advisory returns to SCV

A heat advisory has been issued for the coming week, with weather officials projecting triple-digit temperatures for the Santa Clarita Valley by next weekend.

The hot temperatures, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, are set to begin increasing Tuesday and last through the weekend, at the very least.

“Temperatures are going to be pretty steady Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday, we start picking up three or four degrees and same on Thursday,” Hoxsie said. “By Friday, we’re looking at triple digits across most of the valley, and by the time we get to Saturday and Sunday, we’re pushing 110.”

Temperatures for the week are expected to fluctuate between the low 90s and 110 degrees during peak times, with Saturday being the projected hottest day during this weather event.

“So it’s pleasant now, but from this weekend to next we’re looking at potentially a 20-degree increase,” Hoxsie added.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials remind everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

If people do decide to work outside, they should drink plenty of fluids and try to limit physical activity to the morning or evenings.