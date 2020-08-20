HolserFire reaches 3,000 acres, evacuations lifted

While the Holser Fire has grown to 3,000 acres, evacuations as a result of the Piru wildfire have been lifted.

The fire reached 45% containment by Wednesday afternoon, but Capt. Brain McGrath, a Ventura County Fire Department public information officer, said that number should hopefully hike up a little bit once they announce their latest numbers Thursday morning.

McGrath said because of the high heat, low relative humidity and onshore breeze, firefighters were going to wait until the fire had been weather-tested Wednesday night to update the acreage and containment percentage.

As of Wednesday, three firefighters had been injured during the fire, and a few dozen structures had been threatened, but none had been destroyed.

There was 0% growth on the blaze Wednesday and it was not heading in any particular direction, McGrath said.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Ventura County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vehicle fire that had spread to surrounding brush just south of Lake Piru on Holser Canyon Road, near Piru Canyon Road, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

While resources remain scarce due to the significant number of fires burning in California, L.A. County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire personnel were called in to assist, including helicopters and air tankers diverted from the Lake and Ranch2 fires, to provide mutual aid to attack the fast-moving blaze.

By 3:30 p.m. Monday, the fire had grown to at least 100 acres, and by 4 p.m. it was at 250, with voluntary evacuations commencing. The blaze continued to grow, reaching 800 acres by 5:30 p.m., with a final Monday evening acreage reporting the blaze had grown to at least 1,100, threatening structures on Santo Felicia and Lechler roads, to the south of Lake Piru.

All evacuations and road closures were lifted Wednesday morning, but traffic remained heavy in the area, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

Later Wednesday, officials announced firefighters continued to cool hotspots and look for hidden fire, but the heat and low relative humidity are tough on the firefighters. Many firefighters are being demobilized and sent to other fires in California.