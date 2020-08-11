How to Hire a Good Roofing Contractor Steps on How to Hire a Roofing Contractor

Installing or replacing your roof is one of the most important projects you’ll deal with as a homeowner. However, it’s also one of the most expensive. That’s why you have to do your research to ensure you’re hiring the best roofing contractor possible.

In this article, we’ve compiled a few tips that will help you find (and hire) the best roofing contractor for you. Legacy Service USA LLC is a roofing contractor that’s located in Southampton, PA, and serves areas throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and parts of Delaware. You can find other options by searching online when you type in “roofing contractors near me.”

Search for Local Roofers

The days of rummaging through your phone book and calling every roofer you can find are over. Now all you have to do is open up Google, type in whatever you need, and dozens of trusted roofing services will appear.

We suggest searching through the first page of Google and clicking on all of the roofing contractors. Read throughout their website to see if their services match your needs. If so, contact them either through their contact page or by giving them a call.

Contact at Least Three of Them

Once you’ve found roofers to contact, reach out to them as soon as possible! But don’t stop at just one. We recommend getting in touch with at least three of them before you make any decisions.

Compare the prices after you receive your consultations but remember that that’s only one part of the project. It may not be worth it for the bid that seems remarkably low. For this type of project, quality is worth much more than saving a few bucks.

Research Their Credentials, Experience, and References

While it’s understandable to be concerned about the pricing, it’s also important to research the credentials, experience, and references of the roofing contractors you’re considering. We recommend choosing a contractor that is licensed and willing to provide you with proof. Check out your state’s laws in advance regarding license and insurance requirements since they vary by state.

Another thing you should do is ask each roofing company for three references and follow up with them. Make sure the company is experienced. Hiring an inexperienced company just to save money may result in extended deadlines, additional repairs, and inaccurate pricing.

Review the Contract and Warranties

Make sure you read every contract carefully before you sign it. Professionals will understand that you want to take the time to fully comprehend the terms of the agreement before proceeding. Most will be happy to sit down and explain anything you don’t understand.

Also, you’ll want to make sure you understand your new roof’s warranty. The workmanship should be guaranteed for at least five years. The materials themselves should come with a 20-40 year warranty. Material warranties are more common than work guarantees. So, even if your roofing contractor doesn’t offer a work guarantee, they can still be trustworthy. Ask them about other ways to protect your roof.

Find a Computer and Get Started!

Now that you know the steps to finding and hiring a good roofing contractor, it’s time to get started on your search. Once you do hire a team of professionals that you trust, you’ll want to cover your bases. That includes: asking your contractor if you need to acquire a permit or not (most of them will do it for you), making sure their employees are covered by workers comp, and confirming you have approval if you’re submitting an insurance claim.

Another tip to remember is that you should never pay the entire balance upfront. If that’s what the contractor requires, don’t sign the contract. We hope this helps you with your roofing project!