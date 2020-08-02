L.A. County sees low COVID-19 case numbers through weekend

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 1,476 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 23 new deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 192,167 and 4,692, respectively.

However, these figures are typically lower on weekends as some labs only report on weekdays.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 21 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with 19 coming from the city of Santa Clarita, along with one each in Acton and Stevenson Ranch.

This comes as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced two additional deaths in the SCV Saturday, bringing the local total to 48.

Of the new cases reported Sunday countywide, 68% occurred among individuals under the age of 50, while the cumulative total of cases among people between the ages of 18 and 49 is 60%, Public Health officials stated.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,856 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, of which 31% were in the ICU and 18% on ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized each day has continued to drop over this past week, which Public Health officials say may indicate that actions taken over the last three weeks to slow the spread are beginning to have an impact.

“We are hopeful that collective actions taken over the past couple of weeks have allowed us to get back to the work of slowing the spread,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “It is important to keep in mind that we will need to continue with all the modifications and sacrifices for weeks to come. … We’re safer in the community only if we follow the very specific directives issued by Public Health. We have a collective responsibility to take immediate action, as individuals and businesses, to slow the spread of COVID-19. The health officer orders are clear about what we need to do. If we can’t find it in us to follow these mandates, including wearing face coverings, distancing when around others, and not having or attending gatherings with non-household members, we jeopardize our ability to move forward on our recovery journey.”

Of the 23 new deaths reported Sunday: seven were over the age of 80; six were between the ages of 65 and 79; six were between the ages of 50 and 64; three were between the ages of 30 and 49; and one was between the ages of 18 and 29. All 23 of these people had underlying health conditions.

Testing results are available for nearly 1.8 million individuals, with 10% of all people testing positive, according to Public Health.

SCV case breakdown

To date, Henry Mayo has conducted 5,403 tests since the onset of the pandemic. Of those individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 664 returned positive, 5,927 were negative and 177 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 191 people have recovered and returned home, while 18 remained in the hospital Saturday, a drop of seven individuals since Thursday. The hospital has had a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths, which include the two reported Saturday, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,432 Sunday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,201

Unincorporated – Acton: 45

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 20

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 82

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,858 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 5

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 14

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 120

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 44

Unincorporated – Valencia: 35

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.