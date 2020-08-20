Late night crash sends one to nearby trauma center

A freeway traffic collision sent one woman to the hospital late Wednesday evening.

The collision was first reported to Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel at 11:54 p.m., near the southbound Highway 14 to northbound Interstate 5 interchange, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Overturned vehicle on SB 14 to the NB 5 Interchange. Photo by Rick McClure.

“We were responding to reports of a rollover in a grassy area between the normal ramp and the truck lane ramp,” Lua said.

The vehicle had reportedly hit the gore point, or the space in between an on-ramp and freeway that is not supposed to be driven on normally, and the car rolled.

“One person was trapped,” said Lua.

At 12:48 a.m., the patient was then transported to a trauma center by Squad 73.