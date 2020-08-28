Man killed in L.A. shooting identified as local resident

A man killed in a fatal shooting in Beverly Crest Wednesday morning was identified as a local resident.

Deshone Lucas, 44, of Santa Clarita, was killed during a house party that’s under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Another person was transported to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds, but is now reportedly in “stable condition,” according to an LAPD press release.

At 2:30 on the morning of the shooting, LAPD officers responded to the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive in Beverly Crest over reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers on the scene reported there were two victims of gunshot wounds at the house party, and despite paramedics quickly arriving, Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The LAPD learned the location is a short-term rental and there had been a party with about 25-30 people in attendance,” read a statement from the department about the shooting. “The victim had a possible gang dispute with another male Black, wearing dark clothing.”

The suspect reportedly shot both victims before fleeing on foot from the scene.

Beverly Crest is a neighborhood on the westside of the City of Los Angeles, and located in the Santa Monica mountains.

The investigation is being handled by LAPD, West Bureau Homicide. Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact investigators at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.