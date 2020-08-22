Man suspected of ransacking a car that wasn’t his

A man is suspected of rummaging through a vehicle that wasn’t his in Castaic on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a trespassing report at around 8 p.m. on Neely Street, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies responded to a trespassing call for service, that a male adult had been seen entering a parked car that did not belong to him,” said Miller. “Upon arrival deputies observed the driver door open on the car and male adult sitting in the driver’s seat.”

The vehicle was described as “ransacked on the inside” and there was a 40-ounce beer in the center console.

“The suspect was detained for trespassing investigation,” said Miller. “Deputies said that the suspect had trouble standing on his own and they smelled the strong odor of alcohol.”

The man, identified as a 55-year-old transient, was arrested on suspicion of felonious burglary of a vehicle, and misdemeanor drunk in public and possession of burglary tools.

He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.