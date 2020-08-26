Michael Hoefflin Foundation announces 27th annual Evening Under the Stars

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present its 27th annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.

“Due to the global pandemic associated with COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision not to hold a live, in-person 27th annual Evening Under the Stars Gala. We will instead create a streamed online program and online charity auction,” said Mike Jaffe, executive director of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. “We will invite our guests and the public to view the program, which will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the YouTube channel.”

Jaffe added that the program will also provide online addresses for donations and access to the auction, which will appear on www.biddingforgood.com and will remain open for a couple of weeks.

“Additionally, all of our sponsors and those who purchase ‘tables or seats’ for the gala will receive dinner from their choice of Salt Creek Grille or Wolf Creek restaurant. Dinner will be provided by use of gift cards and may be used on the premiere date or the date of their choosing. Bottles of premium wine and a gift assortment will also be included, Jaffe said.

Although the Michael Hoefflin Foundation focuses on fundraising efforts throughout the year, the Evening Under the Stars Gala is critical in raising funds to help drive the foundation’s mission to provide support to children and their families facing the emotional and financial difficulties of pediatric cancer. The Sand Canyon Country Club is this year’s presenting sponsor.

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and our community,” Jaffe said. “In these challenging times, our families dealing with pediatric cancer can’t postpone any part of their lives. This is our chance to give the community an entertaining, memorable and inspiring evening, albeit in a different setting this year.”

To find out more about the 27th annual Evening Under the Stars – Virtual Edition and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, visit www.mhf.org for ticket information or call 661-250-4100.