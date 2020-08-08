Number of SCV cases increase 42 in last day

The number of COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 42 in the last day, bringing the total number of cases to 4,686 cases.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, the numbers grew by 51 new deaths and 2,645 new cases, bringing the totals to 4,967 and 206,761, respectively.

Of those who died in the county, 15 were over the age of 80, 19 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions.

Officials said that despite the high numbers, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are currently in decline, with 1,610 people hospitalized as a result of the virus, 31% of whom are in the ICU.

The state said Saturday there is a continued issue with a backlog in testing results, and that the lab reports would be arriving in the “upcoming days.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported Friday 5,697 tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic. Of those individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 700 returned positive, 6,356 were negative and 106 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 206 people have recovered and returned home, while nine remained in the hospital Friday, a decrease of four since Wednesday. Moody reported one additional COVID-19-related death, which brought the total to 21 at the hospital and 51 across the SCV after Public Health reported a total of three new deaths Friday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,686 Saturday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,408

Unincorporated – Acton: 53

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 20

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 91

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,869 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 20

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 124

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 48

Unincorporated – Valencia: 38

