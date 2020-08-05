One arrested in deputy-involved fight

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
One person was arrested following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency on Newhall Avenue near Highway 14 at around 4:53 p.m., according to Art Marrugo, a Fire Department spokesman. 

“There was no one transported. The call came in as a deputy involved in a fight,” he said. 

The incident began at the Newhall Avenue park-and-ride, when Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies had asked an occupant in a vehicle to step outside, but the person was uncooperative and became combative, said Sgt. Barkon Demitry. 

“The person became combative and was taken down to the ground. It was narcotics-related,” he said, confirming that there were no injuries involved.  

