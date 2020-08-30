One person detained after vehicle overturns

One person was detained following a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle in Newhall Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Railroad and Newhall avenues just after 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

“We were responding to reports of an overturned vehicle,” Flores said. “Nobody was trapped.”

One person was detained following a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle in Newhall on Sunday. Bobby Block/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one person in connection with the incident on the scene.

No further information was available on the nature of the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.