Overturned semi spills thousands of pounds of dog food

A semi-truck spilled thousands of pounds of dog food onto the road after overturning and careening off the side of a freeway in Castaic early Wednesday.

At 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call of an overturned semi-truck near The Old Road and Lake Hughes Road.

At 1:38 a.m. Wednesday morning, a semi-truck hauling 40,000 pounds of dog food went over the side of southbound Interstate 5 at the Lake Hughes Road overpass, sparking a small vegetation fire, and overturning onto the northbound lanes of The Old Road. Photos by Rick McClure.

The semi-truck had reportedly gone off the side of the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road, crashing through a chain link fence and landing on The Old Road overturned, said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

The crash resulted in a small brush fire breaking out, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“It was a (100-foot-by-50-foot) spot that was started by the vehicle that got into the brush,” said Lim, adding that one engine was able to handle the blaze.

The driver had been able to exit the vehicle and no injuries were reported, Lim said.

When CHP officials arrived on the scene, the truck carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food had spilled its contents onto the road, according to Greengard.

The Old Road was closed in both directions as CHP officers investigated the crash scene, and street services were dispatched to clean up an oil spill.