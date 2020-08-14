Person transported to hospital in rollover

One person was transported to the hospital after firefighters responded to a rollover crash in Santa Clarita late Thursday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision near Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Drive at around 11:24 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman.

“The call was that there was an overturned vehicle with a person trapped and firefighters confirmed on arrival,” he said, adding that the person was taken out of the vehicle by 11:36 p.m. and sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

There was no immediate information surrounding the age or condition of the person.