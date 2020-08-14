Person transported to hospital in rollover

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was transported to the hospital after firefighters responded to a rollover crash in Santa Clarita late Thursday night. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision near Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Drive at around 11:24 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman. 

“The call was that there was an overturned vehicle with a person trapped and firefighters confirmed on arrival,” he said, adding that the person was taken out of the vehicle by 11:36 p.m. and sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.  

There was no immediate information surrounding the age or condition of the person.

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS