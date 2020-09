Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented Cadet Technical Sergeant Matthew Harrison with the Award for Heroic Actions during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019.

Matthew Harrison, an ROTC Cadet Technical Sergeant, stands beside Mia Tretta, the Saugus High School student he administered first aid to during the shooting that took place on that campus last November, following an award ceremony recognizing his actions. August 31, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.