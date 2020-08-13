Public Health confirms another day of 50-plus deaths related to COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed 64 new deaths and 1,999 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county totals to 216,139 and 5,171, respectively.

Specifically in Santa Clarita, there was a 19-case increase over the last 24 hours, bringing the local number of cases to 4,876.

The countywide numbers for Thursday included approximately 300 backlog cases from the state, and the county health department expects more from the backlog later this week, they said.

Of the 64 new deaths reported Thursday, 27 people that died (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 20 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. 43 people had underlying health conditions.

The mortality rate is now 2.39% countywide among confirmed cases. The county has now tested over 2 million local residents, with a 10% positivity rate, according to officials.

On Thursday, the Public Health department announced it was running 891 current COVID-19 outbreak investigations throughout the county, and it had already closed 550 outbreak investigations.

The Signal reported that 11 outbreaks were being tracked within the SCV, meaning that three or more employees at these locations reported positive and their workplace reported it to health officials.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported Wednesday 5,893 people have been tested since the onset of the pandemic. Of those individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 719 tests returned positive, 6,654 tests were negative and 29 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 217 people have recovered from hospitalization and returned home, while nine remained in the hospital Wednesday. Moody reported one additional COVID-19-related death last Friday, which brought the total to 21 at the hospital.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at

Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,876 Thursday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,563

Unincorporated – Acton: 56

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 22

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 100

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,874 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 21

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 131

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 52

Unincorporated – Valencia: 38

