Public Health tracks 11 outbreaks in SCV residential, non-residential settings

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.

Under non-residential locations, meaning anything from office workplaces to food, retail and educational sites, Public Health has or continues to investigate 309 settings, for a total of 3,827 confirmed cases among staff and 450 non-confirmed, symptomatic workers.

(To view a countywide COVID-19 map, click here)

Of that total, six are attributed to Santa Clarita Valley sites:

Chipotle on Golden Valley Road reported three confirmed cases and zero symptomatic staff.

European Wax Center in Valencia reported four cases and four symptomatic staff.

L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services’ Avenue Stanford office reported seven cases and zero symptomatic workers.

QMP Water Filtration Company in Valencia reported 10 cases and zero symptomatic employees.

SCV Sheriff’s Station reported four cases and zero symptomatic staff.

Toll Brothers Inc. in Saugus reported six cases and zero symptomatic workers.

Public Health officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. On its website, Public Health clarified that “these data are dynamic and may not reflect real-time investigation counts for these settings. Data will change based on daily information gathered by public health investigators overseeing and supervising the investigation.”

Some SCV locations said Thursday they have immediately responded to outbreaks and have taken the necessary measures to keep employees safe.

The Sheriff’s Station, with approximately 230 employees, saw two cases in June and two in July, according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“Those that tested positive were already in quarantine while they waited for their results, and their partners were also notified and were asked to self-quarantine,” she said. “We have implemented several safety precautions.”

Among them, she said, was doubling down on disinfecting sheriff’s vehicles between shifts, spreading out workspaces, placing floor markings and signs as reminders and offering remote work options for employees who are vulnerable. The station also suspended its volunteer program.

Chipotle officials confirmed Thursday the three cases, and officials said they, along with those who came in close contact, “are now being quarantined for a 14-day period,” Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, confirmed in a statement.

“A thorough cleaning at the location was immediately implemented following all guidelines from the CDC, FDA, and local officials,” she said, adding that measures such as wellness checks, masks for all, increased sanitization and line markers for physical distancing continue in place.

Public Health also tracks outbreaks in residential congregate and acute-care settings. As of Thursday, its watch list consisted of 365 locations, with tallies of 5,423 cases among staff, 11,252 among residents and 1,406 COVID-19 related deaths.

The list included five outbreaks in the SCV:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four cases among staff, one among residents and zero COVID-19 related deaths. These figures differ from the hospital’s weekly reports on patient diagnoses or deaths.

Oakmont of Santa Clarita reported one case among staff, 16 infected residents and five deaths.

North County Correctional Facility reported 59 cases among staff, 1,321 residents and zero deaths.

Pitchess Detention Facility reported 64 staff, 495 residents and one death.

Santa Clarita Post Acute Care Center reported 14 cases among staff, 11 residents and one death.

Public Health officials said the list is intended to inform the public of the current COVID-19 community outbreaks in the county.

“Inclusion on this list does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the setting.”

Employers and employees can report when a workplace has three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within 14 days to Public Health by calling 888-397-3993 or 213-240-7821.