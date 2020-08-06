COVID-19 outbreaks in Los Angeles County

Click the link for a map of Los Angeles County locations where three or more COVID-19 cases have been reported.
While almost all of The Signal’s coverage is focused on the Santa Clarita Valley, COVID-19 is not strictly a local issue.

The following is a map of *current* Los Angeles County locations (including work places, food and retail stores and educational settings) that have met the criteria of three or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(The outbreaks were as of noon Thursday, Aug. 6)

To find out the number of cases at each location, check out the table below, which lists the number of staff affected. (The locations are listed alphabetically.)

Setting NameAddressTotal Confirmed StaffTotal Non-Confirmed Symptomatic Staff
4 Earth Farms5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 9002264
77th Street Police Station7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003228
9 To 5 Seating LLC3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 9025086
A-Co Temporary Power, Inc.13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 9160572
ABM Janitorial Services515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 9007130
AGS Security5801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 9002830
APM Terminals2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 9073140
Ahmanson Recruit Training Center5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045200
Allfast Fastening Systems15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174560
Alsico Hi Tec21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 9131132
Altadena Dairy City of Industry17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 9174830
Ambiance Apparel USA930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002164
American Meat Companies5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660242
American Moving Parts4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 9006340
Americold Logistics19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 9022050
Anning Johnson Co.510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002050
Antelope Valley College3041 W Avenue K, Lancaster, CA, 9353650
Antelope Valley Nissan451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 9355155
Anthony, Inc.12391 Montero Ave, Sylmar, CA, 91342270
Antojitos Cocina Mexicana100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 9160832
Approved Freight Forwarders14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174650
Aqua Surf1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 9040130
Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058150
Arthrex of California, Inc.168 Brea Canyon Rd, Walnut, CA, 9178944
Avalon Apparel LLC2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9005730
Azusa Police Department725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 9170260
B & R Commerce4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058107
BYD Coach & Bus46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534150
Bakemark7351 Crider Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066061
Bernards Brothers8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 9023280
Bernard’s Construction3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 9030343
Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 9170630
Blue Planet International, Inc.2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002380
Bon Appetit – NBC Universal100 Universal City Plz, Building 2311, Universal City, CA, 9160831
Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502175
CA Highway Patrol Office Central Los Angeles777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001540
CVS Hawaiian Gardens12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 9071632
Cabinets 2000, Inc.11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650187
Cal Western Manufacturers16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248509
California Cartage Co.22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745162
California Fish Grill6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136730
California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067060
Caltrans100 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012110
Caltrans Maintenance Yard7300 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 9004042
Camino Real Kitchens2638 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058100
Cardenas Market #16690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 9176740
Cavines Oil Well Tools2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 9075530
Cedarlane Natural Foods717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 9074631
Central Boeki California19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022070
Century 21 All Stars9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066030
Certified Credit Union4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731200
Chick-Fil-A Northridge8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 9132430
Children’s Dental Fun Zone2233 E Garvey Ave N, N Suite A, West Covina, CA, 9179133
Chipotle – Santa Clarita19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 9138730
Clara Shortridge Foltz210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
Classic Distributing & Beverage Group120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746120
Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop16350 Ventura Blvd, Suite f, Encino, CA, 9143632
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002730
Command Packing3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058170
Commodity Sales Co.517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033110
Community Thrift Store19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 9172454
Compton City Hall205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 9022040
Cor-Tech555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 9024830
Costco #67114501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250170
Culver City Station4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232110
DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 9170660
DSL Construction Corp11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064140
Dacor14425 Clark Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174542
Daiko Kuya327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
Deluxe Corp2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 9175470
Dick’s Sporting Goods435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 9070350
Dolores Canning Company1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9006360
Duncan Industries12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067040
E-Recycling of CA7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 9072362
East Los Angeles Sherriff’s Station *5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022290
El Clasificado11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 9065050
European Wax Center24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 9135544
Everytable, PBC3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058158
Fam Brands5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201120
Fatburger4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 9029231
First Motor Group of Encino LLC16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 9143632
Flores Design4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005885
Food 4 Less #7701700 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017230
Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9006830
Fresh Point of Southern California155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744180
GCX LLC8900 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232130
Gallery Michael224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 9021030
Galpin Ford In Van Nuys15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 9134342
Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9140330
General Metal Recycling Co.1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 9064040
Getty Center1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9004960
Getty Villa17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 9027230
Golden State Foods Corp640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746470
Goudy Honda1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 9180140
Grifols2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9003232
Guess, Inc.1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021110
HPP Food Services1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 9074450
Habit Burger545 N Montebello Blvd, Suite A, Montebello, CA, 9064040
Hollenbeck Police Station2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033198
Home Depot – Glendale #6495040 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA, 9120431
Home Depot – Long Beach #1062751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755100
Hornburg Santa Monica3300 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 9040431
Howard Building Corporation707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 9001750
Howmet Aerospace135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744410
Huhtamaki4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 9002362
IHeart Media – Burbank3400 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 9150530
IHeart Media – Sherman Oaks15260 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9140331
ITT Goulds Comp La Pro Service3951 Capitol Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9060131
Individual Food Service5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201140
Innovative Warehousing Solutions7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 9064080
International Paper Co. – Los Angeles5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 900401010
International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067090
J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058380
JC Sales2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 9005830
JW Communications, Inc.14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 9174530
Jacob Supplies, Inc.2424 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058190
Jam-N-Logistics2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220111
Javier’s Restaurant10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067141
Joann Fabrics and Crafts1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 9172250
Jobbers Meat Packing Co.3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058760
Joey Woodland Hills6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136730
Katzkin Leather6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 9064040
Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040244
Kia of Cerritos18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 9070388
Kia of Pomona8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 9176640
King Meat Service, Inc.4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005865
King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050530
King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501370
LA Apparel #1812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001480
LA Apparel #2911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 900011530
LA Apparel #31020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 900011830
LA City Division of Building and Safety221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001280
LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 9135570
LA County DPSS – East Valley7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 9140555
LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 9173143
LA County DPSS – Gain Region 52959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221100
LA County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner1104 N Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 9003340
LA County Department of Parks and Recreation265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706516
LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 9135264
LA County Probation Department1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 9176630
LAFD Fire Station 262009 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90018160
LAFD Fire Station 807250 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 90045200
LAPD Headquarters100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001250
LAPD Northeast Community Police Station3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006530
LAPD Rampart Division1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017155
LAPD Valley Traffic Station7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 9140280
LAPD Van Nuys Jail6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401157
LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 9179181
LAWA Airport Police Station6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004560
La Cada470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001330
La Flor de Mexico, Inc.5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 9170690
La Metro Central Maintenance Shops470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001291
La Puente City Hall15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 9174440
Lakins Tires West, Inc.15305 Spring Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670870
Law Office of Jacob Emrani714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 9001550
Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 9001730
Lineage Logistics #14901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005870
Lineage Logistics #24100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005844
Little Caesar Enterprises #57288526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 9072355
Little Caesar Enterprises #580614421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 9133144
Little Tokyo Service Center231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 9001344
Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB)483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 9024590
Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, San Gabriel Valley Field Office1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 9179032
Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012163
Los Angeles Superior Court – Compton200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220100
Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing, Inc.4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706100
Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 9132443
Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 9133153
Lure Fish House30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 9136230
Luskin Conference Center425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 9009570
Lymi, Inc.2263 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058261
M Plastics1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9005866
MATT Construction Company1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 9070430
MPP Orora Packaging Solutions3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 9180330
Magan Medical Clinic420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 917232215
Mandalay Building4751 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001041
Maravilla Foundation5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 9002242
Martin Brower21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789131
Maruzen of America820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 9074541
Marzola Construction17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 9063830
McDonald’s #17445931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050240
Mercury Air Cargo Building 2136040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045140
Mercury Air Cargo Building 2166041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 9004560
Mercury Air Cargo Building 2175908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9004532
Mercury Plastics, Inc.14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746239
Michael Kors Distribution Center3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601170
Micronova Manufacturing, Inc.3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050560
Miller Castings2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601105
Mission Foods Corp5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022490
Mochi Ice Cream Company5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005850
Moonshadows Malibu20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 9026560
Moulton Logistics16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406158
Moulton Logistics Management7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406430
NZXT15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174460
New Century Plaza2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067200
New-Indy TriPAQ16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 9070398
Ninos Latinos Unidos9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 9070642
Nippon Express Nec Logistics America, Inc.18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022031
Noir Trading14500 S Broadway, Gardena, CA, 9024844
Norms14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 9060561
Northeast Valley Health Corporation1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 9134055
Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 9024840
Novipax1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750250
Office Depot3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 9075540
Original Tommy’s Burgers2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9005750
Ormco Corporation1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 9176650
Outback Steakhouse -Norwalk12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 9065044
PMC Global, Inc.12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 9135290
Pacific American Fish Company, Inc.5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058470
Pacific Spice Company6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 9004081
Pankow Construction898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 9030172
Paradise Embroidery650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 9177340
Pavilions #22281213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 9103030
Pelican Products23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 9050565
PepsiCo Foods NA14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174650
Pierce College6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 9137162
Pocino Foods14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174670
Popcornopolis LLC3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005840
Precision Wire Products6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 9004065
Premier Pharmacy Service410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706100
Pro Tech Design14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067040
Proyecto Pastoral Childcare Center420 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA, 9003350
Puma Distribution Center19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501132
Q&B Foods, Inc.15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 9170650
QMP Water Filtration Company25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355100
Radiant Global Logistics21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 9074540
Rain Bird Corp1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 9170280
Ralphs #22214049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9142350
Ralphs #277950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 9030283
Ralphs #645500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 9024530
Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 902201146
Randall Foods, Inc., Bldg 12905 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 9005898
Ready-Pac Foods4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706170
Rehrig Pacific Company4010 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 9005890
Residence Inn Torrance3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050361
Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021140
Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241290
Robert H Peterson14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174640
Rockview Dairy Farms7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 90241190
Rose & Shore, Inc.5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058406
Royal Paper Box1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 9064080
Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9003230
Russ Bassett Corp.8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 9060630
S & S Foods1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702688
SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc.7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 9020140
SWS Panel, Inc.4231 Liberty Blvd, South Gate, CA, 9028043
Santa Clarita Valley Station23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 9135545
Saputo Cheese USA, Inc.5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 902801050
SatSuma Landscape214 N 1st St, La Puente, CA, 9174430
Senor G’s343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 9029350
Sensor Systems8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 9131133
Shake Shack10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006730
Sheraton Gateway Hotel6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9004540
Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 9173351
Shim Sengumi Restaurant132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
Smithfield3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 900582463
SoFi Stadium1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301752
Soto Food Service488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 9174580
Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670184
Southland Energy Systems227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 9174630
Spago Beverly Hills176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 9021030
Sprouts Farmers Market #410655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 9174040
Sprouts Farmers Market #4371302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001960
Spyder Auto19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 917481110
Stars Center11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604679
Steve’s Charburger20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 9050331
Summerset Village Apartments11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 9131131
Sysco Los Angeles20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789190
Target – Cerritos11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 9070340
Target – Hawthorne2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 9025050
Target – Northridge8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 9132560
Target – San Dimas888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 9177340
Tekma1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 9022030
Teledyne Relays12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 9025060
Tender Greens6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002831
The Kind Center1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006840
The Lamb Company19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220342
Thibiant International20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311190
Tokyo Central Market1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248110
Toll Brothers, Inc.19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 9135060
Toll Global Forwarding450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 9073148
Toyota of Whittier14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 9060544
Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9003642
Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 9004860
Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 9008940
Trader Joe’s Monrovia604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 9101660
Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136460
Tri Marine Fish Co.220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 9073130
Triple Beam Pizza5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004230
Trophy Universal City Group LLC3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 9006832
Turbo Wholesale Tires5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706426
Turnbulls Tavern7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 9060230
USC Housing South Complex1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9008950
USC School of Engineering Cohort **3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9008900
Union Supply Group2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022075
VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002540
Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733144
Valence Surface Technology & Triumph2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 9026250
Vallarta Supermarket #1810175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 9133144
Vans Distribution Center15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 906701212
Vicente Foods12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049200
Walgreens #12529305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033150
We Pack It All #116100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702150
We Pack It All #22745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010100
West Covina Police Department1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 9179031
West Hollywood Sheriff Station780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 9006970
Westfield Century City10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006730
Westlake Services LLC4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001043
Yoshinoya – Culver City5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 9023030

The following data is also current as of Thursday afternoon:

Case Summary
New Daily CountsCases
Cases**2347
Deaths68
Laboratory Confirmed Cases197912
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)187527
— Long Beach8362
— Pasadena2023
Deaths4825
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)4537
— Long Beach178
— Pasadena110
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– 0 to 42758
– 5 to 116111
– 12 to 177777
– 18 to 2946445
– 30 to 4965062
– 50 to 6436491
– 65 to 7914644
– over 807128
– Under Investigation1111
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– Female93256
– Male91048
– Other79
– Under Investigation3144
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– American Indian/Alaska Native176
– Asian5960
– Black5325
– Hispanic/Latino65470
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander609
– White14212
– Other24514
– Under Investigation71261
Hospitalization LAC cases only (not Long Beach and Pasadena)
– Hospitalized (Ever)13470
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– American Indian/Alaska Native12
– Asian676
– Black479
– Hispanic/Latino2207
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander18
– White1100
– Other28
– Under Investigation17

