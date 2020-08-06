COVID-19 outbreaks in Los Angeles County

While almost all of The Signal’s coverage is focused on the Santa Clarita Valley, COVID-19 is not strictly a local issue.
The following is a map of *current* Los Angeles County locations (including work places, food and retail stores and educational settings) that have met the criteria of three or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
(The outbreaks were as of noon Thursday, Aug. 6)
To find out the number of cases at each location, check out the table below, which lists the number of staff affected. (The locations are listed alphabetically.)
|Setting Name
|Address
|Total Confirmed Staff
|Total Non-Confirmed Symptomatic Staff
|4 Earth Farms
|5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022
|6
|4
|77th Street Police Station
|7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003
|22
|8
|9 To 5 Seating LLC
|3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|8
|6
|A-Co Temporary Power, Inc.
|13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 91605
|7
|2
|ABM Janitorial Services
|515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
|3
|0
|AGS Security
|5801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028
|3
|0
|APM Terminals
|2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|0
|Ahmanson Recruit Training Center
|5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|20
|0
|Allfast Fastening Systems
|15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|6
|0
|Alsico Hi Tec
|21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|2
|Altadena Dairy City of Industry
|17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 91748
|3
|0
|Ambiance Apparel USA
|930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|6
|4
|American Meat Companies
|5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|24
|2
|American Moving Parts
|4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|4
|0
|Americold Logistics
|19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220
|5
|0
|Anning Johnson Co.
|510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90020
|5
|0
|Antelope Valley College
|3041 W Avenue K, Lancaster, CA, 93536
|5
|0
|Antelope Valley Nissan
|451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 93551
|5
|5
|Anthony, Inc.
|12391 Montero Ave, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|27
|0
|Antojitos Cocina Mexicana
|100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 91608
|3
|2
|Approved Freight Forwarders
|14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|5
|0
|Aqua Surf
|1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 90401
|3
|0
|Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd
|3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|15
|0
|Arthrex of California, Inc.
|168 Brea Canyon Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789
|4
|4
|Avalon Apparel LLC
|2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|3
|0
|Azusa Police Department
|725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702
|6
|0
|B & R Commerce
|4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|10
|7
|BYD Coach & Bus
|46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|15
|0
|Bakemark
|7351 Crider Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|6
|1
|Bernards Brothers
|8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232
|8
|0
|Bernard’s Construction
|3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 90303
|4
|3
|Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company
|5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|3
|0
|Blue Planet International, Inc.
|2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023
|8
|0
|Bon Appetit – NBC Universal
|100 Universal City Plz, Building 2311, Universal City, CA, 91608
|3
|1
|Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company
|500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502
|17
|5
|CA Highway Patrol Office Central Los Angeles
|777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015
|4
|0
|CVS Hawaiian Gardens
|12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 90716
|3
|2
|Cabinets 2000, Inc.
|11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|18
|7
|Cal Western Manufacturers
|16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248
|50
|9
|California Cartage Co.
|22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745
|16
|2
|California Fish Grill
|6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|3
|0
|California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs
|10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|6
|0
|Caltrans
|100 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|11
|0
|Caltrans Maintenance Yard
|7300 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040
|4
|2
|Camino Real Kitchens
|2638 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|10
|0
|Cardenas Market #16
|690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767
|4
|0
|Cavines Oil Well Tools
|2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|3
|0
|Cedarlane Natural Foods
|717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 90746
|3
|1
|Central Boeki California
|19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|7
|0
|Century 21 All Stars
|9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|3
|0
|Certified Credit Union
|4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731
|20
|0
|Chick-Fil-A Northridge
|8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324
|3
|0
|Children’s Dental Fun Zone
|2233 E Garvey Ave N, N Suite A, West Covina, CA, 91791
|3
|3
|Chipotle – Santa Clarita
|19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 91387
|3
|0
|Clara Shortridge Foltz
|210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|Classic Distributing & Beverage Group
|120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|12
|0
|Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
|16350 Ventura Blvd, Suite f, Encino, CA, 91436
|3
|2
|Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
|2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90027
|3
|0
|Command Packing
|3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|17
|0
|Commodity Sales Co.
|517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|11
|0
|Community Thrift Store
|19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 91724
|5
|4
|Compton City Hall
|205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 90220
|4
|0
|Cor-Tech
|555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 90248
|3
|0
|Costco #671
|14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|17
|0
|Culver City Station
|4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232
|11
|0
|DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company
|15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|6
|0
|DSL Construction Corp
|11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064
|14
|0
|Dacor
|14425 Clark Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|4
|2
|Daiko Kuya
|327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|Deluxe Corp
|2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 91754
|7
|0
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|5
|0
|Dolores Canning Company
|1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|6
|0
|Duncan Industries
|12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|4
|0
|E-Recycling of CA
|7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 90723
|6
|2
|East Los Angeles Sherriff’s Station *
|5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022
|29
|0
|El Clasificado
|11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|5
|0
|European Wax Center
|24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 91355
|4
|4
|Everytable, PBC
|3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|15
|8
|Fam Brands
|5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201
|12
|0
|Fatburger
|4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292
|3
|1
|First Motor Group of Encino LLC
|16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91436
|3
|2
|Flores Design
|4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|8
|5
|Food 4 Less #770
|1700 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|23
|0
|Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery
|6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|3
|0
|Fresh Point of Southern California
|155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|18
|0
|GCX LLC
|8900 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232
|13
|0
|Gallery Michael
|224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210
|3
|0
|Galpin Ford In Van Nuys
|15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343
|4
|2
|Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks
|4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403
|3
|0
|General Metal Recycling Co.
|1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640
|4
|0
|Getty Center
|1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90049
|6
|0
|Getty Villa
|17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 90272
|3
|0
|Golden State Foods Corp
|640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|47
|0
|Goudy Honda
|1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 91801
|4
|0
|Grifols
|2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90032
|3
|2
|Guess, Inc.
|1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|11
|0
|HPP Food Services
|1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 90744
|5
|0
|Habit Burger
|545 N Montebello Blvd, Suite A, Montebello, CA, 90640
|4
|0
|Hollenbeck Police Station
|2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|19
|8
|Home Depot – Glendale #649
|5040 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA, 91204
|3
|1
|Home Depot – Long Beach #1062
|751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|10
|0
|Hornburg Santa Monica
|3300 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 90404
|3
|1
|Howard Building Corporation
|707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|5
|0
|Howmet Aerospace
|135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|41
|0
|Huhtamaki
|4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 90023
|6
|2
|IHeart Media – Burbank
|3400 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 91505
|3
|0
|IHeart Media – Sherman Oaks
|15260 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403
|3
|1
|ITT Goulds Comp La Pro Service
|3951 Capitol Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 90601
|3
|1
|Individual Food Service
|5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|14
|0
|Innovative Warehousing Solutions
|7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640
|8
|0
|International Paper Co. – Los Angeles
|5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90040
|10
|10
|International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs
|9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|9
|0
|J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California
|5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|38
|0
|JC Sales
|2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|3
|0
|JW Communications, Inc.
|14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 91745
|3
|0
|Jacob Supplies, Inc.
|2424 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|19
|0
|Jam-N-Logistics
|2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|11
|1
|Javier’s Restaurant
|10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|14
|1
|Joann Fabrics and Crafts
|1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 91722
|5
|0
|Jobbers Meat Packing Co.
|3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|76
|0
|Joey Woodland Hills
|6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|3
|0
|Katzkin Leather
|6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 90640
|4
|0
|Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing
|2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|24
|4
|Kia of Cerritos
|18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|8
|8
|Kia of Pomona
|8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|4
|0
|King Meat Service, Inc.
|4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|6
|5
|King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant
|2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|3
|0
|King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant
|19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501
|37
|0
|LA Apparel #1
|812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|48
|0
|LA Apparel #2
|911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|153
|0
|LA Apparel #3
|1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|183
|0
|LA City Division of Building and Safety
|221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|8
|0
|LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita
|28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|7
|0
|LA County DPSS – East Valley
|7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405
|5
|5
|LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor
|9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731
|4
|3
|LA County DPSS – Gain Region 5
|2959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221
|10
|0
|LA County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner
|1104 N Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|4
|0
|LA County Department of Parks and Recreation
|265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|5
|16
|LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard
|10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|6
|4
|LA County Probation Department
|1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|3
|0
|LAFD Fire Station 26
|2009 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90018
|16
|0
|LAFD Fire Station 80
|7250 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|20
|0
|LAPD Headquarters
|100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|5
|0
|LAPD Northeast Community Police Station
|3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065
|3
|0
|LAPD Rampart Division
|1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|15
|5
|LAPD Valley Traffic Station
|7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 91402
|8
|0
|LAPD Van Nuys Jail
|6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401
|15
|7
|LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team
|2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 91791
|8
|1
|LAWA Airport Police Station
|6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|6
|0
|La Cada
|470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|3
|0
|La Flor de Mexico, Inc.
|5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|9
|0
|La Metro Central Maintenance Shops
|470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|9
|1
|La Puente City Hall
|15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 91744
|4
|0
|Lakins Tires West, Inc.
|15305 Spring Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|87
|0
|Law Office of Jacob Emrani
|714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90015
|5
|0
|Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP
|811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|3
|0
|Lineage Logistics #1
|4901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|7
|0
|Lineage Logistics #2
|4100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|4
|Little Caesar Enterprises #5728
|8526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 90723
|5
|5
|Little Caesar Enterprises #5806
|14421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331
|4
|4
|Little Tokyo Service Center
|231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|4
|4
|Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB)
|483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|9
|0
|Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, San Gabriel Valley Field Office
|1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790
|3
|2
|Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services
|201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|16
|3
|Los Angeles Superior Court – Compton
|200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220
|10
|0
|Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing, Inc.
|4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|10
|0
|Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge
|19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 91324
|4
|3
|Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima
|13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|5
|3
|Lure Fish House
|30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 91362
|3
|0
|Luskin Conference Center
|425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 90095
|7
|0
|Lymi, Inc.
|2263 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|26
|1
|M Plastics
|1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90058
|6
|6
|MATT Construction Company
|1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 90704
|3
|0
|MPP Orora Packaging Solutions
|3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 91803
|3
|0
|Magan Medical Clinic
|420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 91723
|22
|15
|Mandalay Building
|4751 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010
|4
|1
|Maravilla Foundation
|5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90022
|4
|2
|Martin Brower
|21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789
|13
|1
|Maruzen of America
|820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 90745
|4
|1
|Marzola Construction
|17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 90638
|3
|0
|McDonald’s #17445
|931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90502
|4
|0
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 213
|6040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|14
|0
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 216
|6041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|6
|0
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 217
|5908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|3
|2
|Mercury Plastics, Inc.
|14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|23
|9
|Michael Kors Distribution Center
|3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601
|17
|0
|Micronova Manufacturing, Inc.
|3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|6
|0
|Miller Castings
|2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601
|10
|5
|Mission Foods Corp
|5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022
|49
|0
|Mochi Ice Cream Company
|5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|Moonshadows Malibu
|20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 90265
|6
|0
|Moulton Logistics
|16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|15
|8
|Moulton Logistics Management
|7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|43
|0
|NZXT
|15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|6
|0
|New Century Plaza
|2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|20
|0
|New-Indy TriPAQ
|16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|9
|8
|Ninos Latinos Unidos
|9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 90706
|4
|2
|Nippon Express Nec Logistics America, Inc.
|18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|3
|1
|Noir Trading
|14500 S Broadway, Gardena, CA, 90248
|4
|4
|Norms
|14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605
|6
|1
|Northeast Valley Health Corporation
|1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340
|5
|5
|Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union
|879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 90248
|4
|0
|Novipax
|1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750
|25
|0
|Office Depot
|3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|4
|0
|Original Tommy’s Burgers
|2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|5
|0
|Ormco Corporation
|1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|5
|0
|Outback Steakhouse -Norwalk
|12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|4
|4
|PMC Global, Inc.
|12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|9
|0
|Pacific American Fish Company, Inc.
|5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|47
|0
|Pacific Spice Company
|6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|8
|1
|Pankow Construction
|898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301
|7
|2
|Paradise Embroidery
|650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 91773
|4
|0
|Pavilions #2228
|1213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 91030
|3
|0
|Pelican Products
|23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 90505
|6
|5
|PepsiCo Foods NA
|14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|5
|0
|Pierce College
|6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91371
|6
|2
|Pocino Foods
|14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|7
|0
|Popcornopolis LLC
|3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|0
|Precision Wire Products
|6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 90040
|6
|5
|Premier Pharmacy Service
|410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|10
|0
|Pro Tech Design
|14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|4
|0
|Proyecto Pastoral Childcare Center
|420 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|5
|0
|Puma Distribution Center
|19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501
|13
|2
|Q&B Foods, Inc.
|15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|5
|0
|QMP Water Filtration Company
|25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355
|10
|0
|Radiant Global Logistics
|21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745
|4
|0
|Rain Bird Corp
|1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702
|8
|0
|Ralphs #222
|14049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423
|5
|0
|Ralphs #277
|950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90302
|8
|3
|Ralphs #645
|500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|3
|0
|Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse
|2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 90220
|114
|6
|Randall Foods, Inc., Bldg 1
|2905 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|9
|8
|Ready-Pac Foods
|4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|17
|0
|Rehrig Pacific Company
|4010 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|9
|0
|Residence Inn Torrance
|3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90503
|6
|1
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
|1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|14
|0
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey
|8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241
|29
|0
|Robert H Peterson
|14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|4
|0
|Rockview Dairy Farms
|7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 90241
|19
|0
|Rose & Shore, Inc.
|5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|40
|6
|Royal Paper Box
|1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 90640
|8
|0
|Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA
|5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90032
|3
|0
|Russ Bassett Corp.
|8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 90606
|3
|0
|S & S Foods
|1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702
|68
|8
|SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc.
|7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|4
|0
|SWS Panel, Inc.
|4231 Liberty Blvd, South Gate, CA, 90280
|4
|3
|Santa Clarita Valley Station
|23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|4
|5
|Saputo Cheese USA, Inc.
|5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 90280
|105
|0
|SatSuma Landscape
|214 N 1st St, La Puente, CA, 91744
|3
|0
|Senor G’s
|343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 90293
|5
|0
|Sensor Systems
|8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|3
|Shake Shack
|10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|3
|0
|Sheraton Gateway Hotel
|6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|4
|0
|Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit
|1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 91733
|5
|1
|Shim Sengumi Restaurant
|132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|Smithfield
|3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|246
|3
|SoFi Stadium
|1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301
|75
|2
|Soto Food Service
|488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|8
|0
|Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits
|13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|18
|4
|Southland Energy Systems
|227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 91746
|3
|0
|Spago Beverly Hills
|176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210
|3
|0
|Sprouts Farmers Market #410
|655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740
|4
|0
|Sprouts Farmers Market #437
|1302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90019
|6
|0
|Spyder Auto
|19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 91748
|11
|10
|Stars Center
|11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604
|67
|9
|Steve’s Charburger
|20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 90503
|3
|1
|Summerset Village Apartments
|11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|1
|Sysco Los Angeles
|20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789
|19
|0
|Target – Cerritos
|11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|4
|0
|Target – Hawthorne
|2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|5
|0
|Target – Northridge
|8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 91325
|6
|0
|Target – San Dimas
|888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 91773
|4
|0
|Tekma
|1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 90220
|3
|0
|Teledyne Relays
|12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|6
|0
|Tender Greens
|6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028
|3
|1
|The Kind Center
|1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|4
|0
|The Lamb Company
|19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220
|34
|2
|Thibiant International
|20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|19
|0
|Tokyo Central Market
|1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248
|11
|0
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 91350
|6
|0
|Toll Global Forwarding
|450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|8
|Toyota of Whittier
|14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605
|4
|4
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave
|263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036
|4
|2
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way
|8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90048
|6
|0
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St
|3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|4
|0
|Trader Joe’s Monrovia
|604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016
|6
|0
|Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills
|21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91364
|6
|0
|Tri Marine Fish Co.
|220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|3
|0
|Triple Beam Pizza
|5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90042
|3
|0
|Trophy Universal City Group LLC
|3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|3
|2
|Turbo Wholesale Tires
|5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|42
|6
|Turnbulls Tavern
|7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 90602
|3
|0
|USC Housing South Complex
|1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|5
|0
|USC School of Engineering Cohort **
|3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|0
|0
|Union Supply Group
|2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|7
|5
|VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital
|1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025
|4
|0
|Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense
|10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733
|14
|4
|Valence Surface Technology & Triumph
|2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 90262
|5
|0
|Vallarta Supermarket #18
|10175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|4
|4
|Vans Distribution Center
|15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|12
|12
|Vicente Foods
|12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049
|20
|0
|Walgreens #12529
|305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|15
|0
|We Pack It All #1
|16100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702
|15
|0
|We Pack It All #2
|2745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010
|10
|0
|West Covina Police Department
|1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 91790
|3
|1
|West Hollywood Sheriff Station
|780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069
|7
|0
|Westfield Century City
|10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|3
|0
|Westlake Services LLC
|4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010
|4
|3
|Yoshinoya – Culver City
|5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 90230
|3
|0
The following data is also current as of Thursday afternoon:
|Case Summary
|New Daily Counts
|Cases
|Cases**
|2347
|Deaths
|68
|Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|197912
|— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|187527
|— Long Beach
|8362
|— Pasadena
|2023
|Deaths
|4825
|— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|4537
|— Long Beach
|178
|— Pasadena
|110
|Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|– 0 to 4
|2758
|– 5 to 11
|6111
|– 12 to 17
|7777
|– 18 to 29
|46445
|– 30 to 49
|65062
|– 50 to 64
|36491
|– 65 to 79
|14644
|– over 80
|7128
|– Under Investigation
|1111
|Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|– Female
|93256
|– Male
|91048
|– Other
|79
|– Under Investigation
|3144
|Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|– American Indian/Alaska Native
|176
|– Asian
|5960
|– Black
|5325
|– Hispanic/Latino
|65470
|– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|609
|– White
|14212
|– Other
|24514
|– Under Investigation
|71261
|Hospitalization LAC cases only (not Long Beach and Pasadena)
|– Hospitalized (Ever)
|13470
|Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|– American Indian/Alaska Native
|12
|– Asian
|676
|– Black
|479
|– Hispanic/Latino
|2207
|– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|18
|– White
|1100
|– Other
|28
|– Under Investigation
|17
