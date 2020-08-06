COVID-19 outbreaks in Los Angeles County





While almost all of The Signal’s coverage is focused on the Santa Clarita Valley, COVID-19 is not strictly a local issue.

The following is a map of *current* Los Angeles County locations (including work places, food and retail stores and educational settings) that have met the criteria of three or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(The outbreaks were as of noon Thursday, Aug. 6)

To find out the number of cases at each location, check out the table below, which lists the number of staff affected. (The locations are listed alphabetically.)

Setting Name Address Total Confirmed Staff Total Non-Confirmed Symptomatic Staff 4 Earth Farms 5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022 6 4 77th Street Police Station 7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003 22 8 9 To 5 Seating LLC 3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 8 6 A-Co Temporary Power, Inc. 13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 91605 7 2 ABM Janitorial Services 515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 90071 3 0 AGS Security 5801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028 3 0 APM Terminals 2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 0 Ahmanson Recruit Training Center 5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 20 0 Allfast Fastening Systems 15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 6 0 Alsico Hi Tec 21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 2 Altadena Dairy City of Industry 17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 91748 3 0 Ambiance Apparel USA 930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 6 4 American Meat Companies 5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 24 2 American Moving Parts 4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 4 0 Americold Logistics 19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220 5 0 Anning Johnson Co. 510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90020 5 0 Antelope Valley College 3041 W Avenue K, Lancaster, CA, 93536 5 0 Antelope Valley Nissan 451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 93551 5 5 Anthony, Inc. 12391 Montero Ave, Sylmar, CA, 91342 27 0 Antojitos Cocina Mexicana 100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 91608 3 2 Approved Freight Forwarders 14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 5 0 Aqua Surf 1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 90401 3 0 Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd 3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 15 0 Arthrex of California, Inc. 168 Brea Canyon Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789 4 4 Avalon Apparel LLC 2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 3 0 Azusa Police Department 725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702 6 0 B & R Commerce 4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058 10 7 BYD Coach & Bus 46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534 15 0 Bakemark 7351 Crider Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 6 1 Bernards Brothers 8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232 8 0 Bernard’s Construction 3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 90303 4 3 Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company 5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706 3 0 Blue Planet International, Inc. 2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023 8 0 Bon Appetit – NBC Universal 100 Universal City Plz, Building 2311, Universal City, CA, 91608 3 1 Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company 500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502 17 5 CA Highway Patrol Office Central Los Angeles 777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015 4 0 CVS Hawaiian Gardens 12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 90716 3 2 Cabinets 2000, Inc. 11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650 18 7 Cal Western Manufacturers 16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248 50 9 California Cartage Co. 22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745 16 2 California Fish Grill 6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 3 0 California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs 10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 6 0 Caltrans 100 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 11 0 Caltrans Maintenance Yard 7300 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040 4 2 Camino Real Kitchens 2638 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 10 0 Cardenas Market #16 690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767 4 0 Cavines Oil Well Tools 2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 3 0 Cedarlane Natural Foods 717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 90746 3 1 Central Boeki California 19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 7 0 Century 21 All Stars 9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 3 0 Certified Credit Union 4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731 20 0 Chick-Fil-A Northridge 8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324 3 0 Children’s Dental Fun Zone 2233 E Garvey Ave N, N Suite A, West Covina, CA, 91791 3 3 Chipotle – Santa Clarita 19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 91387 3 0 Clara Shortridge Foltz 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 Classic Distributing & Beverage Group 120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 12 0 Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop 16350 Ventura Blvd, Suite f, Encino, CA, 91436 3 2 Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf 2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90027 3 0 Command Packing 3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 17 0 Commodity Sales Co. 517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 11 0 Community Thrift Store 19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 91724 5 4 Compton City Hall 205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 90220 4 0 Cor-Tech 555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 90248 3 0 Costco #671 14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 17 0 Culver City Station 4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232 11 0 DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company 15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 6 0 DSL Construction Corp 11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064 14 0 Dacor 14425 Clark Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 4 2 Daiko Kuya 327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 Deluxe Corp 2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 91754 7 0 Dick’s Sporting Goods 435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703 5 0 Dolores Canning Company 1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 6 0 Duncan Industries 12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 4 0 E-Recycling of CA 7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 90723 6 2 East Los Angeles Sherriff’s Station * 5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022 29 0 El Clasificado 11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650 5 0 European Wax Center 24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 91355 4 4 Everytable, PBC 3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 15 8 Fam Brands 5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201 12 0 Fatburger 4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292 3 1 First Motor Group of Encino LLC 16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91436 3 2 Flores Design 4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 8 5 Food 4 Less #770 1700 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 23 0 Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 3 0 Fresh Point of Southern California 155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 18 0 GCX LLC 8900 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232 13 0 Gallery Michael 224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 3 0 Galpin Ford In Van Nuys 15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343 4 2 Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks 4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403 3 0 General Metal Recycling Co. 1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640 4 0 Getty Center 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90049 6 0 Getty Villa 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 90272 3 0 Golden State Foods Corp 640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 47 0 Goudy Honda 1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 91801 4 0 Grifols 2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90032 3 2 Guess, Inc. 1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 11 0 HPP Food Services 1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 90744 5 0 Habit Burger 545 N Montebello Blvd, Suite A, Montebello, CA, 90640 4 0 Hollenbeck Police Station 2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 19 8 Home Depot – Glendale #649 5040 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA, 91204 3 1 Home Depot – Long Beach #1062 751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 10 0 Hornburg Santa Monica 3300 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 90404 3 1 Howard Building Corporation 707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 5 0 Howmet Aerospace 135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 41 0 Huhtamaki 4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 90023 6 2 IHeart Media – Burbank 3400 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 91505 3 0 IHeart Media – Sherman Oaks 15260 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403 3 1 ITT Goulds Comp La Pro Service 3951 Capitol Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 90601 3 1 Individual Food Service 5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 14 0 Innovative Warehousing Solutions 7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640 8 0 International Paper Co. – Los Angeles 5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90040 10 10 International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs 9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 9 0 J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California 5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058 38 0 JC Sales 2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058 3 0 JW Communications, Inc. 14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 91745 3 0 Jacob Supplies, Inc. 2424 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 19 0 Jam-N-Logistics 2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 11 1 Javier’s Restaurant 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 14 1 Joann Fabrics and Crafts 1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 91722 5 0 Jobbers Meat Packing Co. 3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 76 0 Joey Woodland Hills 6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 3 0 Katzkin Leather 6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 90640 4 0 Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing 2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 24 4 Kia of Cerritos 18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703 8 8 Kia of Pomona 8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 91766 4 0 King Meat Service, Inc. 4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 6 5 King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant 2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 3 0 King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant 19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501 37 0 LA Apparel #1 812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 48 0 LA Apparel #2 911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 153 0 LA Apparel #3 1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 183 0 LA City Division of Building and Safety 221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 8 0 LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita 28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 7 0 LA County DPSS – East Valley 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405 5 5 LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor 9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731 4 3 LA County DPSS – Gain Region 5 2959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221 10 0 LA County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner 1104 N Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 4 0 LA County Department of Parks and Recreation 265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 5 16 LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard 10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 6 4 LA County Probation Department 1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766 3 0 LAFD Fire Station 26 2009 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90018 16 0 LAFD Fire Station 80 7250 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 20 0 LAPD Headquarters 100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 5 0 LAPD Northeast Community Police Station 3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065 3 0 LAPD Rampart Division 1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 15 5 LAPD Valley Traffic Station 7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 91402 8 0 LAPD Van Nuys Jail 6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401 15 7 LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team 2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 91791 8 1 LAWA Airport Police Station 6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 6 0 La Cada 470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 3 0 La Flor de Mexico, Inc. 5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 9 0 La Metro Central Maintenance Shops 470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 9 1 La Puente City Hall 15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 91744 4 0 Lakins Tires West, Inc. 15305 Spring Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 87 0 Law Office of Jacob Emrani 714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90015 5 0 Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP 811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 3 0 Lineage Logistics #1 4901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 7 0 Lineage Logistics #2 4100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 4 Little Caesar Enterprises #5728 8526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 90723 5 5 Little Caesar Enterprises #5806 14421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331 4 4 Little Tokyo Service Center 231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 4 4 Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB) 483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245 9 0 Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, San Gabriel Valley Field Office 1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790 3 2 Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services 201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 16 3 Los Angeles Superior Court – Compton 200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220 10 0 Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing, Inc. 4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706 10 0 Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge 19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 91324 4 3 Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima 13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 91331 5 3 Lure Fish House 30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 91362 3 0 Luskin Conference Center 425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 90095 7 0 Lymi, Inc. 2263 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 26 1 M Plastics 1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90058 6 6 MATT Construction Company 1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 90704 3 0 MPP Orora Packaging Solutions 3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 91803 3 0 Magan Medical Clinic 420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 91723 22 15 Mandalay Building 4751 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010 4 1 Maravilla Foundation 5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90022 4 2 Martin Brower 21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789 13 1 Maruzen of America 820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 90745 4 1 Marzola Construction 17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 90638 3 0 McDonald’s #17445 931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90502 4 0 Mercury Air Cargo Building 213 6040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 14 0 Mercury Air Cargo Building 216 6041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 6 0 Mercury Air Cargo Building 217 5908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 3 2 Mercury Plastics, Inc. 14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 23 9 Michael Kors Distribution Center 3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601 17 0 Micronova Manufacturing, Inc. 3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 6 0 Miller Castings 2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601 10 5 Mission Foods Corp 5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022 49 0 Mochi Ice Cream Company 5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 Moonshadows Malibu 20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 90265 6 0 Moulton Logistics 16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 15 8 Moulton Logistics Management 7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 43 0 NZXT 15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 6 0 New Century Plaza 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 20 0 New-Indy TriPAQ 16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703 9 8 Ninos Latinos Unidos 9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 90706 4 2 Nippon Express Nec Logistics America, Inc. 18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 3 1 Noir Trading 14500 S Broadway, Gardena, CA, 90248 4 4 Norms 14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605 6 1 Northeast Valley Health Corporation 1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340 5 5 Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union 879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 90248 4 0 Novipax 1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750 25 0 Office Depot 3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 4 0 Original Tommy’s Burgers 2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 5 0 Ormco Corporation 1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766 5 0 Outback Steakhouse -Norwalk 12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650 4 4 PMC Global, Inc. 12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 9 0 Pacific American Fish Company, Inc. 5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 47 0 Pacific Spice Company 6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 8 1 Pankow Construction 898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301 7 2 Paradise Embroidery 650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 91773 4 0 Pavilions #2228 1213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 91030 3 0 Pelican Products 23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 90505 6 5 PepsiCo Foods NA 14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 5 0 Pierce College 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91371 6 2 Pocino Foods 14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 7 0 Popcornopolis LLC 3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 0 Precision Wire Products 6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 90040 6 5 Premier Pharmacy Service 410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 10 0 Pro Tech Design 14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 4 0 Proyecto Pastoral Childcare Center 420 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 5 0 Puma Distribution Center 19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501 13 2 Q&B Foods, Inc. 15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 5 0 QMP Water Filtration Company 25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355 10 0 Radiant Global Logistics 21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745 4 0 Rain Bird Corp 1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702 8 0 Ralphs #222 14049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423 5 0 Ralphs #277 950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90302 8 3 Ralphs #645 500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 90245 3 0 Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse 2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 90220 114 6 Randall Foods, Inc., Bldg 1 2905 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 9 8 Ready-Pac Foods 4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 17 0 Rehrig Pacific Company 4010 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 9 0 Residence Inn Torrance 3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90503 6 1 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling 1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 14 0 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey 8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241 29 0 Robert H Peterson 14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 4 0 Rockview Dairy Farms 7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 90241 19 0 Rose & Shore, Inc. 5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 40 6 Royal Paper Box 1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 90640 8 0 Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA 5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90032 3 0 Russ Bassett Corp. 8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 90606 3 0 S & S Foods 1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702 68 8 SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc. 7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 4 0 SWS Panel, Inc. 4231 Liberty Blvd, South Gate, CA, 90280 4 3 Santa Clarita Valley Station 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 4 5 Saputo Cheese USA, Inc. 5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 90280 105 0 SatSuma Landscape 214 N 1st St, La Puente, CA, 91744 3 0 Senor G’s 343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 90293 5 0 Sensor Systems 8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 3 Shake Shack 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 3 0 Sheraton Gateway Hotel 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 4 0 Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit 1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 91733 5 1 Shim Sengumi Restaurant 132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 Smithfield 3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 246 3 SoFi Stadium 1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301 75 2 Soto Food Service 488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 8 0 Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits 13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 18 4 Southland Energy Systems 227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 91746 3 0 Spago Beverly Hills 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 3 0 Sprouts Farmers Market #410 655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740 4 0 Sprouts Farmers Market #437 1302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90019 6 0 Spyder Auto 19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 91748 11 10 Stars Center 11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604 67 9 Steve’s Charburger 20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 90503 3 1 Summerset Village Apartments 11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 1 Sysco Los Angeles 20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789 19 0 Target – Cerritos 11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 90703 4 0 Target – Hawthorne 2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 5 0 Target – Northridge 8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 91325 6 0 Target – San Dimas 888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 91773 4 0 Tekma 1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 90220 3 0 Teledyne Relays 12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 6 0 Tender Greens 6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028 3 1 The Kind Center 1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 4 0 The Lamb Company 19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220 34 2 Thibiant International 20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 19 0 Tokyo Central Market 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248 11 0 Toll Brothers, Inc. 19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 91350 6 0 Toll Global Forwarding 450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 8 Toyota of Whittier 14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605 4 4 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave 263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036 4 2 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way 8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90048 6 0 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St 3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 4 0 Trader Joe’s Monrovia 604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016 6 0 Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills 21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91364 6 0 Tri Marine Fish Co. 220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 90731 3 0 Triple Beam Pizza 5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90042 3 0 Trophy Universal City Group LLC 3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 3 2 Turbo Wholesale Tires 5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706 42 6 Turnbulls Tavern 7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 90602 3 0 USC Housing South Complex 1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 5 0 USC School of Engineering Cohort ** 3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 0 0 Union Supply Group 2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 7 5 VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital 1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025 4 0 Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense 10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733 14 4 Valence Surface Technology & Triumph 2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 90262 5 0 Vallarta Supermarket #18 10175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331 4 4 Vans Distribution Center 15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 12 12 Vicente Foods 12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049 20 0 Walgreens #12529 305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 15 0 We Pack It All #1 16100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702 15 0 We Pack It All #2 2745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010 10 0 West Covina Police Department 1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 91790 3 1 West Hollywood Sheriff Station 780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069 7 0 Westfield Century City 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 3 0 Westlake Services LLC 4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010 4 3 Yoshinoya – Culver City 5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 90230 3 0

The following data is also current as of Thursday afternoon:

Case Summary New Daily Counts Cases Cases** 2347 Deaths 68 Laboratory Confirmed Cases 197912 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 187527 — Long Beach 8362 — Pasadena 2023 Deaths 4825 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4537 — Long Beach 178 — Pasadena 110 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 2758 – 5 to 11 6111 – 12 to 17 7777 – 18 to 29 46445 – 30 to 49 65062 – 50 to 64 36491 – 65 to 79 14644 – over 80 7128 – Under Investigation 1111 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 93256 – Male 91048 – Other 79 – Under Investigation 3144 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 176 – Asian 5960 – Black 5325 – Hispanic/Latino 65470 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 609 – White 14212 – Other 24514 – Under Investigation 71261 Hospitalization LAC cases only (not Long Beach and Pasadena) – Hospitalized (Ever) 13470 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 676 – Black 479 – Hispanic/Latino 2207 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 18 – White 1100 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 17