Purple Walk steps up to support domestic violence survivors

With fall fast approaching, Child & Family Center volunteers are gearing up for the annual Purple Walk that supports Santa Clarita’s resources for domestic violence survivors.

Each year, the center, in partnership with numerous volunteers and donor businesses, support the SCV’s local shelter to help those trying to leave trouble and violence at home, with an annual Purple Walk in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event kickoff is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, when there will be live music and fun for all age groups. The event is asking participants to finish their walk between Oct. 17-24.

In the past, hundreds of participants have gathered to show their support for survivors by donning purple ribbons, purple clothing or even purple face and body paint. However, this year, safety precautions will have things looking a little differently.

“This year will certainly be different because times are different, but the need to help those affected by domestic violence doesn’t change,” said Taylor Kellstrom, a board member for the Child & Family Center and one of the event’s organizers. “I’m excited for CFC to have something that brings awareness, raises funds and keeps everyone safe, while being able to help those in need.”

Oriana Jones, a former board member at the Domestic Violence Center of the Santa Clarita Valley, cheers on finishers at the 2017 Purple Walk.

You can register at Active.com – CFC's 5K Purple Walk, or visit here: active.com/running/distance-running-virtual-events/cfc-s-5k-purple-walk-2020

“October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each year, domestic violence organizations throughout the country hold a walk/run to raise funds and awareness about Domestic Violence,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and outreach for the Child & Family Center. “This year, more than ever before, these funds are critical to helping those in abusive situations. While fundraising events are more challenging than ever in our current environment, we’re hoping that community members will ‘join together / while apart’ to support Child & Family Center’s Virtual Purple Walk.”

All suggested routes will have a downloadable map. Registration is $35 per person and includes a T-shirt, medal and swag bag.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available. Anyone who’d like information about that event can call 661-259-9439, ext. 3018.