SCV COVID-19 cases increase by 17

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 17 new COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday, bringing the local total to 5,178.

Countywide, Public Health reported 1,098 additional COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths related to the virus, bringing the overall totals to 231,695 and 5,545, respectively.

These figures are low due to lags in weekend reporting.

“The positive trends that the county is seeing are encouraging and reflect less transmission of the virus at workplaces and in the community,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “We must continue taking all the actions that got us to this place. Residents are urged to physically distance from those not in their household, wash hands frequently, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with others not part of their household. These are the actions we each take for each other that help the county in its recovery efforts.”

Of the eight new deaths reported countywide: three people were over the age of 80, all of whom had underlying health conditions; three were between the ages of 50 and 64, all of whom had underlying health conditions; and two were between the ages of 30 and 49, one of whom had underlying health conditions.

Testing results are available for nearly 2.2 million individuals, with 10% of all people testing positive, per Public Health.

There were 1,247 confirmed cases hospitalized as of Sunday, 33% of whom were in the ICU. These figures have continued to drop from highs of more than 2,200 admissions last month.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions, which dropped to a total of nine last week, and dropped further Wednesday as the hospital reported just seven patients. A total of 226 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Henry Mayo also released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 6,236 patients had been tested since the start of the pandemic — many of whom are tested more than once — with 748 of those testing returning positive, while 7,075 were negative and 22 remain pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,178 Sunday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,809

Unincorporated – Acton: 58

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 112

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,889 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 25

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 144

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 58

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.