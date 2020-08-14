SCV deputies set up containment in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in search for a felony warrant suspect in Newhall Thursday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to the area, where containment was set up near Railroad Avenue and 14th Street around 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Erick Jepson.

“It was an observation, not a call for service, for a person wanted for a felony warrant for vandalism,” he said.

Deputies were seen searching a nearby motel and continued their investigation on the scene after 5:30 p.m.

