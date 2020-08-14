SCV deputies set up containment in Newhall

Deputies set up a containment near a motel in Newhall as they search for a felony warrant suspect on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Caleb Lunetta
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in search for a felony warrant suspect in Newhall Thursday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to the area, where containment was set up near Railroad Avenue and 14th Street around 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Erick Jepson. 

“It was an observation, not a call for service, for a person wanted for a felony warrant for vandalism,” he said. 

Deputies were seen searching a nearby motel and continued their investigation on the scene after 5:30 p.m.

Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

