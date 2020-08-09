SCV sees 30-case jump in last 24 hours; brings total to 4,716

Public Health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, bringing its grand total to 4,716.

The SCV total includes those reported during an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, which are tallied underneath the subtotal for Castaic. In the last day, the Castaic region saw one new case be added to its total.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, there have been 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,789 new cases. This brings the total number of deaths within the county to 4,977, and the total number of positive cases identified to 208,528.

Of the 10 new deaths reported Sunday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), three people who died were over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eight of those who died were people with underlying health conditions.

Younger residents, according to DPH officials, continue to make up the majority of cases, with 69% of the new cases reported on Sunday being people under the age of 50 years old.

“Being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household,” said the DPH Sunday report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported Friday 5,697 tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic. Of those individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 700 returned positive, 6,356 were negative and 106 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 206 people have recovered and returned home, while nine remained in the hospital Friday, a decrease of four since Wednesday. Moody reported one additional COVID-19-related death, which brought the total to 21 at the hospital and 51 across the SCV after Public Health reported a total of three new deaths Friday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,716 Sunday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,430

Unincorporated – Acton: 53

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 21

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 92

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,870 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 20

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 127

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 48

Unincorporated – Valencia: 38

